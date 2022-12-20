Chapter 3: Your honor, I ain't killed nobody | Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast

Over a span of years in the early 1990s, Robert Sylvester Alston killed at least four women in Greensboro, North Carolina. His victims were sex workers. In the time between the start of his killings the local police were slow to grasp the connections, and even arrested a man on very scant evidence who was released thanks to DNA evidence that exonerated him.

With this, the third of our episodes in this series, we're looking at Larry Darby Jr., the man who was falsely arrested. His story was told in the pages of the Greensboro News and Record as it was happening, but it wasn't until almost two decades later that a profile on Darby by Nancy McLaughlin offered him the opportunity to set the record straight.

If you're new to the show, go back to the first episode to get caught up before you dive in here.

What you're going to hear are readings of articles from the Greensboro News and Record alternating with excerpts of an interview with Nancy McLaughlin.

Previous episodes in this series

Get caught up on this series through the story links below. (Note: Tap here if the links are not loading on your device.)

More information

You can find links to all the articles from this episode below:

'Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles' is a product of Lee Enterprises. It is produced and edited by Chris Lay, with interviews produced and recorded by Nat Cardona.