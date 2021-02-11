Charges dropped for officers seen shoving Buffalo protester

Flynn said throughout the investigation, video of the shove remained the primary evidence.

“This was not the J.F.K. assassination,” Flynn said. “This was not that complex of a case. The video that was taken speaks for itself.”

A news crew covering protests in downtown Buffalo last June over Floyd's death in Minneapolis captured video of the officers shoving Gugino to the ground in front of city hall as crowd control officers in riot gear cleared demonstrators from the area for an 8 p.m. curfew.

Gugino, pushed backward, started bleeding after hitting his head on the pavement and spent about a month in the hospital with a fractured skull and brain injury.

McCabe and Torgalski were suspended without pay and arrested within days. They pleaded not guilty and were released without bail pending further developments. Flynn said at a news conference Thursday that national attention on the case had no influence on his decision to charge the officers right away.