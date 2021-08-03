 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charges filed against both suspects in Arkansas cop's death
0 Comments
AP

Charges filed against both suspects in Arkansas cop's death

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Prosecutors filed charges Tuesday against two people accused of running over and killing an Arkansas police officer in June.

Shawna Cash, 22, is accused of hitting Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple with her car and dragging him after he approached the vehicle at a convenience store, according to court documents. Her passenger, 18-year-old Elijah Andazola, was also arrested.

Cash was charged with capital murder, escape, fleeing, two counts of aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental operations and reckless driving. Andazola was charged with being an accomplice to capital murder and escaping, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Andazola's initial arraignment on Monday was reset after Gregg Parrish, director of the Arkansas Public Defenders Commission, requested more time to find an attorney for him. Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green rescheduled the arraignment for Aug. 23.

Cash’s arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren’s courtroom.

Cash and Andazola were being held without bond in the Benton County Jail.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, per New York Attorney General's report

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

70% of US adults are now vaccinated. Does it matter?
National

70% of US adults are now vaccinated. Does it matter?

  • Updated

President Joe Biden's vaccination goal comes a month late amid a delta variant  outbreak now swamping hospitals and prompting new mask rules. Learn what may come next, including mandatory vaccinations, and see the data on your state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News