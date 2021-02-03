Charges filed in fatal mall shooting in Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a teenager who is still on the run in a fatal shooting at a mall in eastern Wisconsin.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Outagamie County Circuit Court Tuesday, 17-year-old Dezman Ellis and the man who died, 19-year-old Jovanni Frausto, were at the Fox River Mall in the Appleton suburb of Grand Chute with friends Sunday afternoon and had a chance encounter, WLUK-TV reported.

Ellis was with his girlfriend who used to date Frausto, the complaint said. Their friends told police that an argument began between Ellis and Frausto and that they were threatening to beat each other up, prosecutors said.

At one point, witnesses told investigators Ellis told Frausto to “back up, back up. I'll shoot this place up. I'll kill you,” the complaint said.