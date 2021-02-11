Charges: Man shot staff one by one in medical clinic attack

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man who shot five staff members at a Minnesota health clinic this week shot two of them in the reception area before heading back to where patients are treated and shooting three others, including a medical assistant and mother of two who died of her wounds, authorities say in the criminal charges filed Thursday.

Gregory Paul Ulrich, 67, also allegedly set off two explosive devices during Tuesday’s attack at an Allina clinic in Buffalo, a city of about 15,000 people roughly 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis. He was charged Thursday with one count of second-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree premeditated murder, one count of possessing an explosive device and one count of carrying a pistol without a permit.

Ulrich was due to make an initial court appearance Thursday morning.

According to the criminal charges, when Ulrich entered the clinic, staff asked if they could help him. In response, he pulled out a 9 mm handgun and threatened them before he opened fire, shooting one staff member in the back and another in the abdomen. He then went into the clinic's interior and continued firing on victims, shooting a third person twice in the upper leg as that person was trying to flee and a fourth person six times, including in the chest, abdomen and back.