Charges: Man "snapped," killed 4, then left bodies in field

Authorities said all four had gunshot wounds to the head. Nitosha Flug-Presley, who was in the front passenger seat, had been shot in the mouth, Pettus had two gunshot wounds to the back of his head, Foreman had a gunshot wound to the face and another gunshot wound to the top of the head, and Sturm had a gunshot wound to the left cheek, the complaint said.

Authorities said in court documents that Suggs was seen at a St. Paul bar with Flug-Presley, Sturm and Pettus on Sept. 12. The Wisconsin criminal complaint against McWright said Flug-Presley’s aunt told authorities that her niece had a “thing” with Suggs and he would fly in from Arizona to see her.

According to the criminal complaint against Suggs, an employee at a bar saw a woman who looked like Flug-Presley arguing with a man, who the employee identified as Suggs from a photo lineup. The employee said Suggs said something about “having six children and this happening every time he comes back to Minnesota,” the complaint said.