Charges: Water customer in arrears burned workers with acid

JEANNETTE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman who didn't pay her water bill has been charged with felonies including the use of weapons of mass destruction after she burned three municipal workers with acidic drain cleaner as they tried to restore her service, authorities said.

Deborah Samulski, 61, is also charged in Westmoreland County with risking a catastrophe and criminal mischief, and with misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment. A preliminary hearing is set for this month, the Tribune-Review reported Tuesday.

Court documents don’t list an attorney representing Samulski, and a working phone number for her couldn’t be found Wednesday.

The water authority in Westmoreland County stopped service to Samulski’s home in Jeannette on Nov. 18 for nonpayment of water and sewer bills, the Tribune-Review reported. Authorities officials told police she made dozens of harassing and threatening phone calls until Nov. 25, when she paid $450.