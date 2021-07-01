Charles Booker launches another Senate bid in Kentucky

This time, Booker starts with broader name recognition and a more established fundraising network, the product of a late-surging campaign in 2020 that nearly wrested the Democratic nomination away from former fighter pilot Amy McGrath, who enjoyed more financial support from national groups looking to topple McConnell.

But Booker enters the race as a decided underdog against Paul, who is seeking a third term representing a state that has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since Wendell Ford in 1992.

Booker, who grew up poor in an inner-city Louisville neighborhood, touts Medicare for all, anti-poverty programs, a clean-energy agenda and criminal justice changes. His trademark slogan “from the hood to the holler” is based on the notion that poor rural whites face many of the same generational economic challenges he did.

In portraying Paul as out of touch, Booker said: “He’s an eye doctor but he doesn’t see us.”

“He treats Kentucky as his own step-stool as he’s climbing his way to cozy up with his wealthy friends and these big corporations that are exploiting us," Booker said. "Whenever we need leadership, he is never there. And when he does open his mouth to talk ... he’s embarrassing us.”