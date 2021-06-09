Charlottesville, Va., votes to remove Confederate statues. Demolish them, urge some speakers.

That request is mandated by the state. The City Council is not required to allow the transfer of the statues to another entity. They can vote against it after reviewing the proposals.

Fifty-five people spoke at Monday's public hearing, most of them in favor of removing the statues.

The majority of speakers urged the council to demolish the statues and not allow them to be placed in a museum or in another locality.

Several survivors of the neo-Nazi rally on Aug. 12, 2017, urged the council to destroy the statues because of their history as a rallying point for white supremacists.

“As a survivor of violence in August 2017, I still get a fight or flight response walking near the corner by the library where I was stabbed in the stomach with a flagpole and actually thought, this is it,” said Brad Slocum. “These statues continue to be a rallying cry for (the far right), even as recently as the Jan. 6 insurrection … pictures of the statues were posted in far right forums online.”

Slocum said he used to think it would be appropriate to place the statues in a museum, but after his experience in 2017, he said the city must demolish them because of what they represent.