Chase sues Virginia GOP over gubernatorial convention plans

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — GOP gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase on Tuesday sued the Republican Party of Virginia over its plans for a nominating convention to choose candidates in this year's election.

In a statement, Chase accused party leadership of trying to sticking with plans for a nominating convention even though large gatherings remain banned under the pandemic.

The Republican Party of Virginia has not finalized its plans; Chase says the party's central committee is plotting to capitalize on the confusion by simply choosing a nominee itself and bypassing voters.

“I’ve proven I can win in either a convention or a primary; I will run and win in either one. However, to not allow the people to vote, and participate in the process, is something I will not tolerate,” Chase said.

Chase, a state senator from Chesterfield County, has alienated colleagues in both parties with incendiary rhetoric and was censured by the Virginia Senate for a “pattern of unacceptable conduct," including an allegation that she voiced support for those who participated in storming the U.S. Capitol. At one point she called for the imposition of martial law to overturn the presidential election results.