Chauvin jury grows despite $27M settlement to Floyd family

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Concern appears to be fading that a massive settlement for George Floyd's family would derail the trial of a former police officer accused in his death, with most potential jurors saying they had avoided news of the settlement or could set it aside.

Two jurors seated before news of the city's $27 million settlement broke last week were dismissed Wednesday after being re-questioned by Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, but five others were retained.

One of those who was retained, a Black man, told Cahill he heard about the settlement on the radio Friday but that he could put it aside and decide the case only on the evidence that was presented in the courtroom.

“It hasn’t affected me at all because I don’t know the details,” he said.

Two new jurors were seated later in the day, putting the jury back at nine. Five are men and four are women. Five are white, one is multiracial and three are Black, and their ages range from 20s to 50s.

Fourteen jurors, including two alternates, are needed for former officer Derek Chauvin's trial on murder and manslaughter charges in Floyd's death.