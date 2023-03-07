Take a look at trending news from today, March 7:

Champions League

Maybe this will be the turning point for under fire Chelsea manager Graham Potter.

He went into Tuesday’s game against Borussia Dortmund with questions hanging over his future. Now he has the Champions League quarterfinals to look forward to.

Kai Havertz’ twice-taken penalty secured a 2-0 win in front co-owner Todd Boehly at Stamford Bridge to ease the pressure on Potter and spark celebrations inside the stadium rarely seen during such a troubled campaign.

Chelsea advanced 2-1 on aggregate after having trailed 1-0 from the round-of-16 first leg in Dortmund last month.

“We have been through a tough period and this competition means a lot for us,” Potter said. “We wanted to progress and get into the last eight and it sets us up for the next few weeks.”

Joe Mixon

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon’s home was swarmed by cops and surrounded by crime scene tape Monday night after a juvenile was shot.

The wounded teenager suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, police said Tuesday.

No arrests have been made. Mixon’s connection to the incident remains unclear. His sister, Shalonda, said Mixon was not involved in any way, local NBC affiliate WLWT reported.

The Hamilton County sheriff’s office said only that “part of the crime scene involves a home connected to Bengals player Joe Mixon.”

Cops responded to a shots fired report on the 7900 block of Ayers Rd. in Cincinnati around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Mexico kidnapping

Two of four Americans were killed in Mexico when their van was caught in the crossfire of rival cartel groups last week, a top Mexican official said Tuesday. The two others are alive, with one wounded.

Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal confirmed the deaths by phone during a morning news conference by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, saying details about the four abducted Americans had been confirmed by prosecutors.

The FBI had reported Sunday that it was searching with Mexican authorities for the missing Americans, who were kidnapped Friday. A relative of one of them said Monday that they had traveled together from South Carolina so one of them could get a tummy tuck from a Matamoros doctor.

Shortly after entering Mexico on Friday they were in the crossfire of rival cartel groups.

