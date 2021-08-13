Chelsea Clinton plans full year of 'She Persisted' books

NEW YORK (AP) — Chelsea Clinton has a full schedule of books coming in 2022.

The daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is continuing her popular “She Persisted” children's series with “She Persisted in Science: Brilliant Women Who Made a Difference.” Chelsea Clinton will write the book, which honors Florence Nightingale, Jane Goodall and Greta Thunberg among others, and Alexandra Boiger will provide illustrations.

“She Persisted in Science” comes out March 1, Philomel Books announced Friday. Philomel is a Penguin Random House imprint.

Clinton and Boiger, along with illustrator Gillian Flint, also will collaborate on 10 new “She Persisted” chapter books, including works on Coretta Scott King, Maya Lin, Wilma Mankiller and Temple Grandin. Clinton will write the introductions, Boiger will create the cover art and Flint the drawings inside. Authors will range from Kelly Starling Lyons for the King book to Aisha Saeed writing about Malala Yousafzai.