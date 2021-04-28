Cheney: 'Wishful thinking' by Trump she won't seek 4th term

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Speculation by former President Donald Trump that she won't seek re-election next year is “wishful thinking," Liz Cheney said Wednesday.

Trump suggested Tuesday that Wyoming's congresswoman would become a lobbyist or “maybe embarrass her family by running for president” to save face amid criticism for her vote to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Cheney struck down any such ideas in a call with Wyoming reporters.

“I am absolutely dedicated and committed to winning my primary and earning the votes of the people of Wyoming,” Cheney said.

“It's a critical time to make sure that we have the strongest person in Washington fighting on behalf of our values, fighting on behalf of our energy industry, our ag industry, our families,” added Cheney, the elder daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Cheney joined nine Republican representatives and all Democrats in the U.S. House in voting to impeach. She has called it a vote of her conscience against Trump's betrayal of his office and oath to uphold the Constitution.

In February, the Wyoming Republican Party central committee censured Cheney for her vote. Four Republicans already are running against her in 2022.