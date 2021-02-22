Cherokee chief: Time for Jeep to end use of tribe's name on SUVs

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) — It is time for Jeep to stop using the Cherokee Nation's name on its Cherokee and Grand Cherokee SUVs, the chief of the Oklahoma-based tribe said.

Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said in a statement first reported by Car & Driver magazine that he believes corporations and sports teams should stop using Native American names, images and mascots as nicknames or on their products.

“I’m sure this comes from a place that is well-intended, but it does not honor us by having our name plastered on the side of a car," Hoskin said.

Kristin Starnes, a spokeswoman for Jeep’s parent company, Amsterdam-based Stellantis, said in a statement that the vehicle name was carefully selected “and nurtured over the years to honor and celebrate Native American people for their nobility, prowess and pride." She didn't say whether the company was considering renaming the vehicles and didn't immediately reply to an email requesting that information.

Hoskin says the best way to honor the Tahlequah, Oklahoma-based tribe is to learn more about its history.