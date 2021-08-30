Chicago agency probes officer's encounter with Black woman

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s police oversight agency is investigating a white officer's struggle with a Black woman who was walking her dog in a lakefront park, an encounter the woman's attorneys allege became violent and was “an obvious case of racial profiling".

Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability opened its investigation Sunday of the officer's interaction with the woman.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday she was “deeply concerned” by video of the incident that has been widely shared on social media.

A law office representing Nikkita Brown said in a statement that she was near the lakefront with her dog about 12:10 a.m. Saturday when a Chicago police officer approached her for being in the area after the park was closed.

In the two-minute-long video recorded by a bystander, Brown and her dog appear to be walking away from the officer as he follows closely, and at one point Brown turns around with her phone in her hand and stops.

Moments later, the officer appears to reach for Brown’s phone and then grabs Brown, who can be heard yelling, “Let go!” as she struggles to break free.

Brown's attorneys accused the officer of “violently” attacking their client “for absolutely no reason.”