Chicago awards $20.5M to 2 men allegedly framed by detective

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s City Council agreed Tuesday to pay a total of $20.5 million to two of at least a dozen men who have had murder convictions dismissed after being allegedly framed by the same police detective.

With the vote to settle the lawsuits of Armando Serrano and Jose Montanez, the council avoided the possibility of a larger payout had the suits gone to trial. That happened in 2009, when a former prison inmate who accused the same detective of framing him won a $21 million jury verdict, and in 2018 when another jury awarded $17 million to a man who made similar allegations.

The city’s law department does not comment on pending litigation so it is unclear what might happen to the lawsuits that are pending in cases involving the now-retired detective, Reynaldo Guevara. But its recommendation to the council to pay Serrano and Montanez could signal a willingness to settle cases involving a man who juries ruled against and at least one judge has called a liar.