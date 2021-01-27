Chicago bank robber nabbed after allegedly demanding $10,000, handing photo ID to teller

CHICAGO — It's fairly common to be asked to fill out a withdrawal slip and provide a photo ID if you're trying to take a large sum of cash out of the bank.

But not if you're trying to rob the place.

That's the unusual scene that allegedly unfolded on Chicago's West Side on Monday morning when federal prosecutors say Edner Flores walked into a PNC Bank branch and approached a teller with a note demanding $10,000 and the words "No dye Pack. Armed" scrawled at the bottom.

The alert teller tripped the bank's silent alarm and then, in an effort to stall for time, told Flores he still needed to fill out a withdrawal slip and provide identification, according to a nine-page complaint made public Wednesday.

Flores complied, allegedly filling his account number in on the withdrawal slip as the numerals "1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9" and writing "Ten thousand dollars" in neat script where it asked for the amount, according to a photo of the paperwork provided in the complaint.

At the teller's direction, Flores then handed over his valid temporary state identification from the secretary of state, which included his photo, date of birth and home address, the complaint stated.