Chicago-based Poetry Foundation hires new president

NEW YORK (AP) — The Poetry Foundation has chosen Michelle T. Boone as its new president, the first time a woman and a person of color will be leading the wealthy, Chicago-based institution that oversees the century-old Poetry magazine, organizes workshops and other programs, and distributes millions of dollars in awards and grants.

Boone, 59, has extensive experience in government and foundation work. Her previous jobs include commissioner of the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, and senior program officer at the Joyce Foundation. She is a board member for several Chicago cultural organizations.

“This is an incredible opportunity,” Boone told The Associated Press on Wednesday, adding that the Poetry Foundation seemed like a “natural progression" for her.

Poetry magazine was started in 1912 and has published work by T.S. Eliot, William Carlos Williams, and other leading poets of the 20th and 21st centuries. It had operated under a tiny budget until Ruth Lilly, heir to the Eli Lilly pharmaceutical fortune, donated $100 million to the magazine in the early 2000s.