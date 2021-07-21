Chicago City Council approves new layer of police oversight

CHICAGO (AP) — After years of protests over law enforcement misconduct, the Chicago City Council on Wednesday approved a panel giving citizens more input on how the city’s police perform its duties.

The panel is a compromise between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and activists. Both had pushed competing proposals that failed to get much support from aldermen.

The ordinance that passed 36-13 calls for the creation of a seven-member Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability that would comprise people nominated by three-member councils of Chicago’s 22 police districts.

The commission would be able to vote to remove the chief administrator of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability that investigates police-involved shootings and allegations of wrongdoing. The chief administrator would be removed if the City Council approves. The commission would also be able to vote to remove the police superintendent, but the mayor could reject the recommendation.

Lightfoot, a former assistant U.S. attorney, made a case for the compromise before the vote, saying she prosecuted both gang members and corrupt police officers, and that she headed the city’s Office of Professional Standards.