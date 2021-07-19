Chicago cops hope money talks in new gun trafficking effort

Ëlena Gottreich, deputy director for prosecutorial strategies for the department and one of the new team's leaders, said that while the department recovers thousands of illegal guns a year, “We lacked the mechanism to intercept the guns prior to them hitting the streets.”

After another bloody weekend that ended with more than 60 people shot, including 10 fatally, and with homicide totals expected to surge in what is typically the most violent time of year, Brown said it's especially important to seek out those who have are unwilling to come forward with information.

“Someone knows who is being paid as a third party to purchase guns for a violent person in this city, that would do a drive-by shooting on young people celebrating a graduation, who have been reluctant to give it to police," he said, referring to a shooting late Saturday on the West Side in which a 12-year-old girl and four teenagers were wounded by gunfire at an outside party.

Brown also said the team — which includes Cook County and federal prosecutors — will charge gun traffickers “with the highest crime we can.”