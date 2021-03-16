Chicago eyes April return to class for high school students

CHICAGO (AP) — Public high school students in Chicago could return to class for limited in-person instruction starting next month under the outline of plan district leaders unveiled Tuesday as negotiations with the teachers union over COVID-19 precautions continued.

It would be the first time high school students in the nation's third-largest school district have the option to be back in classrooms since going fully remote a year ago amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Chicago Teachers Union, which fought the district's safety plans for younger students and nearly went on strike, said no deal had been reached.

Chicago Public Schools started bringing younger students back last month in phases, offering students in grades K-8 limited in-person instruction with online learning. The union, which said the district’s initial COVID-19 safety plans fell short, eventually agreed to a plan that included teacher vaccinations.