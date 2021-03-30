Chicago hospital CEO suspended after improper vaccinations

A hospital spokeswoman disclosed the latest of those incidents Monday in a statement.

According to that statement, Dr. Ali Ahmed, the president and CEO of Affinity Health — which oversees Loretto Hospital's COVID-19 clinical trials — “requested 10 vaccinations for 10 individuals he identified as eligible under city guidelines, one of whom was terminally ill."

The statement notes that Ahmed is not a Loretto Hospital employee, but says that on Jan. 29 “the 10 vaccinations were provided to Dr. Ali Ahmed and then administered to these individuals.”

“While information provided at the time deemed that these individuals were eligible per city vaccination guidelines, Loretto is no longer approving off-site visits that aren’t either hosted by the hospital or community partners and organizations,” according to the statement.

Loretto Hospital is located on Chicago’s West Side and largely serves Black and Latino people. It was chosen last year to administer Chicago’s ceremonial first COVID-19 vaccination as part of the city’s efforts to encourage residents in West Side neighborhoods to get vaccinated.