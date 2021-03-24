Chicago hospital doctor resigns after improper vaccinations

CHICAGO (AP) — An executive at a Chicago hospital that improperly gave COVID-19 vaccinations to people outside the area the city asked the hospital to serve resigned, officials said Wednesday night.

The board of Loretto Hospital announced the resignation of Dr. Anosh Ahmed, the chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

Ahmed and CEO George Miller were reprimanded last week by the hospital’s board of directors after news reports said hospital executives provided COVID-19 to some people who weren’t qualified to receive it.

The executives have drawn recent criticism following revelations that the hospital improperly vaccinated workers at Trump Tower, at a suburban church where Miller is a member and at a luxury watch shop frequented by Ahmed.

“If our review should uncover anything further that indicates our processes were compromised, there will be additional consequences imposed on those responsible for these actions,” Chairman Edward Hogan said in a statement.

City health officials said last week they would withhold first doses of vaccines from the hospital as authorities investigate the events.