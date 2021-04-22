 Skip to main content
Chicago man charged in road-rage shooting that wounded child
Chicago man charged in road-rage shooting that wounded child

Chicago man charged in road-rage shooting that wounded child

This undated photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Deandre Binion. Attempted murder charges have been filed against Binion, a suspect in a road-rage shooting on Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive earlier in the month that critically wounded a toddler, Chicago police announced Thursday, April 22, 2021.

CHICAGO (AP) — Attempted murder charges have been filed against a suspect in a road-rage shooting on Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive earlier this month that critically wounded a toddler, Chicago police announced Thursday.

Deandre Binion, 25, of Chicago is accused of firing shots from the SUV he was driving on April 6 that stuck 22-month-old Kayden Swann in the temple. The boy, suffering a severe brain injury, was placed in a medically-induced coma and on a ventilator. Earlier this week, doctors at Lurie Children’s Hospital said Kayden is out of intensive care and showing "remarkable progress.”

Authorities say an SUV merging into traffic almost hit an auto driven by Jushawn Brown, 43. When Brown pulled over and yelled at the SUV, its driver pulled a gun and pointed it at Brown. At that point, Brown grabbed his own gun and placed it in his lap.

When Brown tried to drive away, the SUV caught up and its driver fired several shots, one of which struck Kayden. After the shooting Brown lost control of his car and crashed. A good Samaritan drove the toddler, Brown and a woman also in the car to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Kayden was later transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

While police initially said Brown fired shots at the SUV , prosecutors said he kept the gun in his lap. Brown’s gun was recovered by investigators and he was charged with illegal gun possession.

A Friday hearing is scheduled for Binion. It wasn't immediately known if he has legal representation.

