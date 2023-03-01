Today is Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, March 1
Chicago voters have denied Mayor Lori Lightfoot a second term. Candidates Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson will meet in a runoff to succeed her. Tuesday's election was a rebuke of Lightfoot, who made history as leader of the nation’s third-largest city. She says, “Regardless of tonight’s outcome, we fought the right fights and we put this city on a better path.” Vallas is a former schools CEO backed by the police union. Johnson is a former teacher and county commissioner endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union. They advanced to the April 4 runoff after none of the nine candidates was able to secure over 50% of the vote to win outright.
Prosecutors have called their final witnesses in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial. The jury will now head Wednesday about 40 minutes from the courthouse to see the family home where authorities say Murdaugh killed his wife and son in June 2021. Only the jury, attorneys from both sides, security and police and a court reporter can join the judge for the visit. Then they will come back to the courtroom to hear closing arguments. On Tuesday, prosecutors called witnesses to respond to the defense case. The testimony rebutted defense experts who say the evidence shows them there were two shooters at the Murdaugh property that night.
For the second day in a row, China is dismissing U.S. suggestions that the COVID-19 pandemic may have been triggered by a virus that leaked from a Chinese laboratory. Responding to comments from FBI Director Christopher Wray, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson says the involvement of the U.S. intelligence community was evidence enough of the politicization of the issue. She says: “By rehashing the lab-leak theory, the U.S. will not succeed in discrediting China, and instead, it will only hurt its own credibility.” In an interview that aired Tuesday, Wray said: “The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in (central China's) Wuhan."
Ukraine’s military could pull back from the key eastern stronghold of Bakhmut amid a relentless Russian offensive to capture the city. An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that Ukraine's military could strategically pull back from the devastated city, adding, “We’re not going to sacrifice all of our people just for nothing.” Meanwhile, one of Zelenskyy’s top advisers denied that Ukraine had used drones to attack Russian territory on Tuesday, following accusations by Russia’s Defense Ministry that Ukraine had targeted infrastructure deep inside Russia. Pictures of one drone that fell less than 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Moscow showed it was a small Ukrainian-made model. A Kremlin spokesman said Russia doesn't believe Ukraine's denial.
A head-on collision between a passenger train and a freight train flattened carriages, killed at least 36 people and injured some 85, Greek officials said Wednesday. Many of the approximately 350 people aboard the passenger train were students returning from Greece’s raucous Carnival. Officials said Wednesday that multiple train cars derailed and at least three caught fire after the crash of the Athens to Thessaloniki train. Survivors say several passengers were thrown through the windows of the train cars due to the impact. They say others fought to free themselves after the passenger train buckled, slamming into a field near a gorge.
U.S. senators are planning to propose legislation that would make railroads, like the one involved in last month’s fiery crash and toxic chemical release in Ohio, subject to a series of new federal safety regulations and financial consequences. Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican JD Vance are key co-sponsors of the bill to be introduced Wednesday. It responds to regulatory concerns raised by the Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in East Palestine, near the Pennsylvania border. The legislation would subject all trains carrying hazardous materials to additional safety regulations and state notification requirements, and increase penalties for violations.
President Joe Biden says GOP lawmakers could put millions of people’s health care at risk. He is honing his message ahead of the release of his budget plan next week as Republicans push for him to negotiate over spending levels. The Democratic president spoke Tuesday at a recreation center in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Using past proposals, Biden says the GOP could try to slash Medicaid and health care benefits, as well as Social Security and Medicare. He says lawmakers who are part of the “Make America Great Again” movement started by former President Donald Trump have shown a willingness to cut funding for health care and allow the federal government to default on its financial obligations.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is defending his decision to give Fox News’ Tucker Carlson “exclusive” access to Jan. 6 security footage of the Capitol attack. McCarthy vowed Tuesday to eventually make the 41,000 hours of sensitive Capitol Police security videos available to the broader public “as soon as possible.” But he declined to say when that would be. The speaker’s decision has set off a firestorm over potentially jeopardizing security at the Capitol. It's also raising worries about the way the images will be used to potentially rewrite what happened after then-President Donald Trump encouraged a mob of supporters to “fight like hell” as Congress was tallying the election results.
Beleaguered Californians are being hit again by a new winter storm in the already snow-plastered state. Blizzard warnings blanketed the Sierra Nevada on Tuesday, and forecasters warned travel was dangerous. Many people were trapped in their homes by snow in the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California. Meanwhile, on the opposite side of the country, parts of the Northeast saw their most significant snowfall of what has been a mild winter hit overnight. And Michigan fought another battle with ice after a new storm Monday left thousands of customers without power in the central part of the state. Some customers around Detroit still lacked power for a sixth day after a previous ice storm.
A California parole board voted in 2021 to free Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin, but the decision later was overturned by the governor. Sirhan Sirhan will once again appear before the board Wednesday at a hearing in San Diego County to seek approval for his release. Gov. Gavin Newsom rejected Sirhan's freedom in 2022. He said Sirhan remains a threat to the public and hasn’t taken responsibility for the 1968 crime that changed American history. Sirhan's lawyer says the 78-year-old man is not a danger to society and should be released. Sirhan has spent more than 54 years in prison.
The family of the late Kobe Bryant has agreed to settle legal issues surrounding photos of the body of the NBA star and others who were killed in a 2020 helicopter crash. Attorneys say Los Angeles County agreed to pay Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, and their daughters $13.5 million on top of the $15 million that jurors awarded her at a trial in August. County deputies and firefighters had shot photos of the bodies and shared them with others in their departments. A county lawyer said the pictures were part of their job, but Vanessa Bryant's lawyer said they were shared as “visual gossip.”
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 2021, Vernon Jordan, who rose from humble beginnings in the segregated South to become a champion of civil rights before reinventing himsel…
In 2014, Jaromir Jagr becomes the seventh player to score 700 NHL goals during New Jersey Devils’ 6-1 victory over the New York Islanders.
***