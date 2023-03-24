A Chicago museum in the US has discovered that a replica sword it had on display is actually a real 3,000-year-old weapon.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Chicago museum in the US has discovered that a replica sword it had on display is actually a real 3,000-year-old weapon.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The father went to his daughter’s apartment after hearing that her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her, Florida police said.
The post early Saturday on Trump's Truth Social network comes as a New York prosecutor is eyeing charges in a case examining hush money paid t…
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this day in history. Get caught up.
The trial over a 2016 skiing accident involving Gwyneth Paltrow began today; Plus, an emerging fungal threat is spreading at an alarming rate,…
Demi Moore has shared a touching message dedicated to her ex-husband Bruce Willis on his first birthday since being diagnosed with dementia.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.