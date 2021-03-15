Chicago parish fiercely backs priest after sex abuse claims

But the archdiocese is still investigating. Church officials said their investigation would note DCFS's findings, but that their process shouldn’t be rushed.

“Giving a case special treatment undermines the credibility of its outcome and ultimately serves neither the accuser nor the accused,” the archdiocese said in a statement. “Justice demands a thorough and impartial process and there is no timeframe in which we ‘should’ make a determination.”

Pfleger moved out of the rectory and has laid low while living elsewhere in Chicago during the investigation. He declined to be interviewed, but he tweeted that he's innocent: “When this is over, which I hope is soon, I will have much more to say.”

His attorney, Jim Figliulo, said: “It is really unfair that his reputation is being smeared by these false charges.”

Pfleger was ordained in 1975 and assigned to St. Sabina. He became a priest six years later at 31 — then the youngest full-time pastor in the archdiocese.

He shook things up, encouraging gospel music and helping teenagers get jobs, recalled 54-year-old congregant Stephanie Falls-Warr.