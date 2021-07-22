Chicago party bus shooting wounds 8 amid rising gun violence

Ten other people were shot, one fatally, in two mass shootings within blocks and minutes of each other Wednesday evening in North Lawndale on Chicago’s West Side, police said.

A 14-year-old boy died after being shot in the head in one shooting, which also wounded four other teens, including a 16-year-old who was in grave condition, police said.

The second shooting about the same time wounded five people, including an 18-year-old man who was in critical condition and a 14-year-old boy who was in good condition.

Chicago police Deputy Chief Ernest Cato visited the site of the second shooting and pleaded for the public’s help in investigating the attacks.

“We’re going to need an all-hands-on-deck approach, and that approach is going to involve … our community getting involved, and saying what’s going on," he said. “Our community who has cellphone pictures, who has Facebook information. We’re going to need your help.”

On Monday, the Chicago Police Department announced a new team of officers, prosecutors and federal agents that will target gun trafficking as part of anti-violence efforts. It followed another bloody weekend that ended with more than 60 people shot, including 10 fatally.

