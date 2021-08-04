Chicago police accused of another botched raid in lawsuit

CHICAGO (AP) — A Black family is suing the Chicago police department, saying officers broke down their door and pointed guns at two small children while searching the place and then tried to cover up that they had no evidence to justify the raid.

The federal lawsuit filed Tuesday is the latest to accuse the city's police department of wrongfully raiding the homes of people of color. It comes months after a Black woman sued after officers barged into her apartment and forced her to stand naked and handcuffed while they conducted a search. In that case, police got the address wrong.

The police department didn't immediately reply to a request for comment about the case.

According to the latest lawsuit, 4-year-old Reshyla Winters and her 9-year-old sister, Sevayla Winters, were in bed on the evening of Aug. 7, 2019, when officers broke down the door of the family's home, stormed in without a warrant and pointed their guns at the girls' father, Steven Winters. While one officer knelt on Steven Winters' back with a gun to his head, another went into the girls' bedroom, where he shined a flashlight and pointed a shotgun at them. A third officer entered the bedroom of the girls' grandfather and pointed a gun at him as he was sleeping in bed.