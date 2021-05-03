Chicago schools chief plans to leave post later this year

“While I feel there is still more work to be done in CPS, I also believe it is time to pass the torch to new leadership for the next chapter,” Jackson wrote in a letter. She was expected to address reporters later Monday.

Jackson said she won't renew her contract, which expires June 30.

Jackson, who grew up in Chicago and attended city schools, has worked as a teacher and principal, and has held several leadership roles in the district.

She was chosen as interim CEO in 2015 when Barbara Byrd-Bennett left in a kickbacks scandal that led to prison time. Two years later, she was again named interim schools chief when then-CEO Forrest Claypool suddenly resigned amid an ethics probe. She assumed the job full time in 2018.

Her tenure also saw the results of historic school funding reform, which was signed into law in 2017. Jackson said she remains committed to making sure schools reopen full time in the fall.