Chicago schools reopen doors after tough union fight

Lightfoot didn't wade into the aftermath of the union fight Thursday when she visited William H. Brown Elementary School to welcome students, who wore masks and worked at desks that were spaced apart. She urged families to talk directly to the district.

“We want to make sure we break through the noise and speak directly to parents,” she said. “I want to encourage our parents to continue to engage directly with the schools.”

Many parents remained skeptical.

Rosa Esquivel said she won’t send her 10- and 12-year-old back because she doesn’t believe the schools will be safe from the virus that infected her mother and sister and killed an aunt and uncle in her native Guatemala.

She worries her diabetes and her husband’s high blood pressure could put their own lives at risk if their kids brought the virus home from school. And they don't know when they'll get vaccines.

“We just thought it was best for us to have the kids stay remote,” said Esquivel, 40, who lives in the predominantly Hispanic Pilsen neighborhood.

Single mother Natassia Ballard, who lives on Chicago's South Side, said she’s holding off for now, but may change her mind when the weather improves and flu season ends.