Chicago schools reopening uncertain as union talks stall

Chicago Public Schools officials and the union reported weekend progress on issues including contact tracing and ventilation. But by Sunday evening, both sides accused each other of failing to show up at the bargaining table and said significant disagreements remained.

The union and district have been fighting for months over issues including vaccinations, metrics used to gauge infections and special accommodations for employees who have concerns, like a high-risk family member in their household.

The district’s CEO, Janice Jackson, said teachers who failed to show up for work would be locked out of remote work by the end of the business day, which union leaders said would lead to a strike. Union officials said without protective measures such as widespread vaccinations remote learning was safest.

And an organization of principals urged Jackson not to follow through with her vow to lock out of remote work those teachers who don't show up or work, saying it would only “leave students with no learning option at all."

“CPS cannot credibility claim to be working in the interests of students if it moves forward with that decision,” Troy LaRaviere, president of the Chicago Principals & Administrators Association, said in a statement.