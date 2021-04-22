Chicago seeks developer to open city's first casino by 2025

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago is laying its cards on the table and officially seeking bids to build the first casino in the nation's third-largest city.

City leaders want a “world-class” resort that'll draw locals and tourists while boosting Chicago's finances, but several steps remain.

Here's where things stand:

SLOTS IN THE SECOND CITY

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that Chicago is officially seeking proposals to operate a resort that includes a casino, a hotel of up to 500 rooms, restaurants and bars. Whoever gets the license will also get to run slot machines at both of Chicago's airports. Overall, the operator will be allowed up to 4,000 “gaming positions”, or seats where bets are placed.

Under Chicago's timeline, applicants will publicly present their plans in September, and the winner will be chosen in 2022. Final approval from the city and state gambling regulators is required.

To generate early revenue for the cash-strapped city, the operator will also be allowed to open a “temporary casino” for up up to two years at a site of their choice.