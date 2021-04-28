Chicago stages drive-through Wagner in underground garage

So much so that all three performances, April 28-May 2, sold out almost immediately, as had all the Detroit shows. Still, the total audience for “Twilight: Gods” will be a fraction of the number who could watch a single performance in the Lyric Opera House, which has a seating capacity of 3,276.

But for now, the house remains closed to live opera, as do other major houses in the U.S., including New York’s Metropolitan Opera. Many companies have instead reached out to audiences by streaming new content and videos of past performances or presenting opera in outdoor venues.

For “Twilight: Gods,” nine cars at a time, each paying an entry fee of $125, enter the Millennium Lakeside Parking Garage, a 13-acre underground structure near the shore of Lake Michigan. Spectators watch the action through their windshields and listen to the music on their car radios.

When the first group of cars has finished a scene, they drive to the next location — the speed limit is 3 mph — and another nine enter. This continues until 14 groups of cars have cycled through the whole show, requiring the singers to perform their scenes 14 times each day.