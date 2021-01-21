Chicago teachers begin vote to defy order to return to class

Both sides have been negotiating for months with the union, saying the district hasn't gone far enough in its safety plan and is putting educators at unnecessary risk. CPS officials say, among other things, it has placed thousands of air purifiers in classrooms and required masks. The district also cites a city study on private schools, which have largely remained open.

“We are only moving forward with our reopening plan because public health experts have made it clear that bringing students back is both safe and necessary, and we are fully committed to providing you the safe working environment you deserve,” the district said in a letter to staff Thursday, adding that teachers would be expected to return to work unless they had an approved reason. “A collective failure to do so constitutes an illegal strike.”

CTU officials disagreed.

The union's collective bargaining agreement, approved after a 2019 strike, prevents the union from striking during the contract and district officials from locking out workers.