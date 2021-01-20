Chief: Man who killed officer had vowed not to go to jail

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A man who charged out of his house and shot and killed an Ohio police officer after a two-hour standoff had repeatedly made incoherent statements to negotiators and vowed he wouldn’t be take alive, the police chief said Wednesday.

Officers fatally shot the man on Monday, seconds after he opened his front door and began firing two handguns, said Toledo Police Chief George Kral.

One of the shots struck Officer Brandon Stalker, who was crouched behind a police vehicle. Stalker, a 24-year-old who became an officer in 2018, died Monday at a hospital.

Police had been looking for Christopher Anderson, 27, because he was suspected of vandalizing the Rosary Cathedral in Toledo and setting fire to its doors this past weekend.

Officers surrounded his house Monday after spotting him with a gun, Kral said. He then barricaded himself before police used tear gas to force him out.

During the standoff, Anderson made several posts on social media, vowing not to go to jail and saying police would have to kill him, Kral said. Anderson also repeatedly made “wildly incoherent statements” and homicidal threats to police negotiators who talked with him on the phone, the chief said.