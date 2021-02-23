Chief: No discipline while state eyes death of Black man

DENVER (AP) — Following the release of a highly critical report about the arrest and death of Elijah McClain in Colorado and a police investigation into the events, Aurora's police chief said Tuesday she could not discipline anyone involved while the state attorney general is still conducting a criminal investigation into what happened.

Chief Vanessa Wilson said she did not want to do anything that might influence a grand jury that state Attorney General Phil Weiser has convened as part of his investigation into whether anyone should be prosecuted in the case involving the 23-year-old Black man. She declined to say whether she would take disciplinary action if Weiser does not find evidence that a crime was committed.

The report was done by a team of three outside investigators commissioned by the city of Aurora, where the arrest happened. It was released Monday and found that officers did not appear to have any legal reason to stop McClain in 2019.

It also criticized the Aurora Police Department's investigation of the officers' actions as one that seemed designed to justify their actions rather than find the truth, and it faulted firefighters and paramedics for not examining McClain before deciding to use ketamine to sedate him.