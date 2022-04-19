 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Chief: Nothing at house indicated trouble before shooting

  • 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh's police chief says an officer who went to a short-term rental property where a party was going on shortly before gunfire broke out, killing two youths, saw nothing to suggest it was anything other than an ordinary noise complaint.

Chief Scott Schubert told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in an interview Tuesday morning that video indicates that the vast majority of the 200 or so people at the party didn't arrive until after the noise complaint call had been placed.

“It’s my understanding that there was nothing that would have alerted” an officer “that there was more to it,” Schubert told the newspaper. There were also no other noise complaints between the initial call and the gunfire, he said.

People are also reading…

Police said Monday in a statement that at about 11 p.m. Saturday, the officer had asked for the homeowner and then asked a man who came downstairs to turn the music down, which was done. The police statement said “the habitable and visible part of the house where the party was held is on the second floor, out of view of the door.”

About 90 minutes later, shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, some kind of altercation occurred at the party — where the “vast majority” of people were minors — and gunfire ensued both inside and outside “and potentially back and forth,” Schubert told reporters Sunday. Bullet casings found at the scene indicated handguns and a rifle were used, he said, and police believe there were multiple shooters.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said Jaiden Brown and Mathew Steffy-Ross, both 17, were killed. Eight people were treated for gunshot wounds, and others were injured trying to escape, including two who broke bones jumping from windows and one person hurt after a car was “shot up,” Schubert said.

ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection and alert system, indicated more than 90 rounds were fired, and Schubert said “we know there was a lot more than that between inside the structure and outside.” He declined to say Tuesday whether any suspects had been identified.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh left two 17-year-olds dead and at least eight more people wounded. The shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday as hundreds of people had gathered at a short-term rental home. Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says the "vast majority" of them were underage. Two male gunshot victims died and eight others were wounded by gunfire. Others were hurt trying to flee, including two who broke bones while jumping out the building's windows. No arrests were immediately reported. Schubert said there was gunfire both inside and outside the rental home, "and potentially back and forth."

Van Dyke avoids federal charges in Laquan McDonald's death

Van Dyke avoids federal charges in Laquan McDonald's death

Federal authorities say they will not criminally charge Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer convicted of murder in the 2014 shooting death of Black teenager Laquan McDonald. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago said in a news release Monday that the decision was made after consulting with the McDonald family and that the “family was in agreement not to pursue a second prosecution.” Van Dyke was convicted in 2018 of second-degree murder and aggravated battery, and was sentenced to 81 months in state prison. The former officer served less than half that sentence before he was released from prison in February.

Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location

Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location

Two law enforcement officials say the person who tipped off police to the whereabouts of the man wanted in the Brooklyn subway shooting was the suspect himself. Frank R. James called the New York Police Department’s tip line Wednesday to say he was inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Manhattan and to tell authorities to come and get him, the law enforcement officials said. They weren’t authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity. Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said James was gone by the time officers got to the eatery, but they soon spotted him on a corner nearby. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon, a day after the rush-hour attack that left 10 people with gunshot wounds. 

Watch Now: Related Video

7 killed in Lviv as Russia steps up attacks before Donbas push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News