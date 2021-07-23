Chief wants Kansas site included in unmarked graves search

A spokesman for the Department of the Interior said in an email the agency has only recently begun working on the federal program and no information was yet available about individual locations.

Barnes said making distinctions between federally run schools that forcibly removed children from their families and church-run schools that “persuaded” families to send their children to the schools is offensive “hair-splitting" because both types had the same mission.

Congress contracted with Indian agents to work with missionaries to convince Native American families to send their children to church-run schools. They attempted to convince the families they would have no future if they stayed with their tribes, which had been forced to walk to Kansas starting in the 1920s as part of what became known as the Trail of Tears, Barnes said.

“It was coercion,” Barnes said. “(Tribal families) were told if they wanted to fit in, they needed to not act so different, behave and get along. It was considered the best solution for our future.”