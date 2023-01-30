Chiefs, Eagles advance to Super Bowl; Biden, McCarthy plan debt limit meeting; Television co-founder Verlaine dies | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship to set the matchup for Super Bowl LVII.

» The World Health Organization chief says the coronavirus remains a global health emergency.

» Police video of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols by officers in Memphis, Tennessee, is hard to watch. Advocates say nothing less than a cultural change in law enforcement will provide the safety and liberty Black people demand.

» U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is urging Israel and the Palestinians to exercise restraint and ease tensions amid a spike in violence that has put the region on edge.

» The Ukrainian presidential office says Monday in a report covering the previous 24 hours that Russian shelling killed at least five people and wounded 13 others, as the Kremlin’s and Kyiv’s forces remained locked in combat in eastern Ukraine.

» President Joe Biden is heading to Baltimore to visit an aging rail tunnel that's slated to be replaced with help from bipartisan infrastructure legislation that he signed in 2021.

» House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he's looking forward to discussing with President Joe Biden a “reasonable and responsible way that we can lift the debt ceiling” when the two meet Wednesday at the White House.

» Former President Donald Trump has kicked off his 2024 White House bid with stops Saturday in New Hampshire and South Carolina.

» The National Prayer Breakfast is one of the most visible and long-standing events that brings religion and politics together in Washington. But due to concerns the gathering had become too divisive, it's now splitting from the private religious group that had overseen it for decades.

» In sports, the Eagles and Chiefs are Super Bowl bound, the top ranked men's and women's teams in college hoops are victorious, Novak Djokovic continues to dominate in Australia, and the Bucks win behind a big night from their star.

» In entertainment, Jay Leno is recovering after a motorcycle crash, "Avator: The Way of Water" has now grossed an estimated $2.1 billion, and guitarist Tom Verlaine, co-founder of Television, dies at 73.