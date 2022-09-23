 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Child, 3, accidentally shoots and kills mother in SC home

  • 0

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A mother was shot and killed by her 3-year-old child who found a gun inside their South Carolina home, authorities said.

Cora Lyn Bush, 33, died at the hospital a short time after the Wednesday morning shooting, the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said in a statement.

The child's grandmother was in the Spartanburg home and what she told deputies matched the evidence in the home, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Deputies continue to investigate how the child was able to get the gun and why it wasn't secure.

Nearly 200 children have unintentionally fired a gun they found in 2022, resulting in more than 80 deaths, according to data collected by Everytown for Gun Safety, a group working to prevent gun violence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Worker was dead in Belk department store bathroom for 4 days

Authorities say a 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days. Columbia police say Bessie Durham cleaned the Belk at Columbiana Centre for an outside company. Investigators say her body was found Monday after her family filed a missing person report. Her cleaning cart was outside the restroom. Investigators say she was seen on camera going into the restroom Thursday morning and didn't come out. The Lexington County Coroner’s Office says there are no signs someone killed Durham or that she was using drugs. Police say the store was open regularly over those four days and they are investigating to see if anyone was negligent.

Watch Now: Related Video

Rapidly intensifying hurricanes hitting US on the rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News