China announces new drills as U.S. delegation visits Taiwan; Anne Heche dies after life support removed | Hot off the Wire podcast

China has announced more military drills around Taiwan as the self-governing island’s president met with members of a new U.S. congressional delegation. The announcement threatened to renew tensions between Beijing and Washington just days after a similar visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered China.

Lawyers for American basketball star Brittney Griner have filed an appeal against her nine-year Russian prison sentence for drugs possession. Griner is a center for the Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist. She was convicted on Aug. 4.

Authorities say three people were injured in a shooting in a parking lot of an amusement park north of Chicago that sent visitors scrambling for safety. The Gurnee Police Department says officers responded about 7:50 p.m. Sunday to Six Flags Great America, about 45 miles north of Chicago.

Sunday studio estimates say the Brad Pitt action film “Bullet Train” led all movies in ticket sales for a second straight weekend. A quiet spell in theaters and incredible staying power allowed “Top Gun: Maverick” to rocket back into third place in its 12th week of release.

A developer has unearthed human remains that could be two centuries old while digging to lay the foundation of a new Nashville project not far from a Civil War fort and a cemetery dating back to 1822.

Actor Anne Heche has died, nine days after she was injured in a fiery car crash. She was 53. She had been on life support after suffering burns and a major brain injury when her car crashed into a home.

Salman Rushdie's agent says the author is “on the road to recovery” two days after suffering serious injuries in a stabbing at a lecture in upstate New York. The announcement followed news that the lauded writer was removed from a ventilator Saturday and able to talk and joke.

The Cardinals won the rubber game of a big series with the Brewers, the Dodgers' long win streak came to an end, the Mets continued at their torrid pace, a Rays pitcher fell short of a perfect game, Kevin Harwick and Richmond Raceway got along just fine and a player won on the PGA circuit for the first time.

Comedian and actor Teddy Ray has died at the age of 32. Ray, whose legal name was Theadore Brown, was a stand-up comedian who appeared on the HBO Max series “PAUSE with Sam Jay” and other programs.

Americans are less concerned now about how climate change might impact them personally — and about how their personal choices affect the climate than they were three years ago. That's according to a June poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that shows a wide majority still believe climate change is happening.

America sizzled through some hot nights last month, enough to make history. Federal meteorologists say the Lower 48 states in July set a record for overnight warmth. The average overnight temperature for the continental United States in July was 63.6 degrees, which is the highest in 128 years of recordkeeping.

Officials say a loud “boom” was heard across areas of northern Utah and was likely a meteor. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard it.

Best Buy, the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain, is trimming jobs in an effort to adjust to new changes in consumer behavior as the virus wanes. Best Buy declined to say how many jobs it was cutting but The Wall Street Journal, which was first to report the news, estimated it involved hundreds of jobs at the store level.

Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention say that several of their denomination’s major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. The SBC’s statement gave few details about the investigation, but indicated it dealt with sexual abuse.

The family of country singer Naomi Judd filed an amended court petition to seal police reports and recordings made during the investigation into her death. Judd died at the age of 76 on April 30 at her home in Tennessee. The court filing included details about how Ashley Judd found her mother alive after she shot herself.

Investigations into former President Trump, the state of the economy and the war in Ukraine | Hot off the Wire podcast 🎧 Investigations into former President Donald Trump, economic reports and the war in Ukraine were among the top stories of the week. Hear the details in this podcast episode.