China blasts US 'evil past of genocide' at UN rights body

Jiang said the U.S. didn’t accept most of China’s recommendations during the review.

Lisa Peterson, the U.S. acting assistant secretary for democracy, human rights and labor, said the U.S. was “very proud” that it had accepted more than four-fifths of 347 recommendations put up by other countries on ways the U.S. could improve its rights record.

She outlined U.S. support for some recommendations and pointed to U.S. efforts on issues such as the rights of migrants and indigenous peoples, climate change, and improving Americans’ access to health care during the pandemic.

Peterson said “no issue is more central to the goals and policies” of the Biden administration than “addressing systematic racism —- forthrightly, honestly and powerfully — and the legacy of discrimination in our country.”

“We’re not perfect — far from it — but we are going to keep striving to live up to our highest ideals and principles,” she said, shortly before Jiang and other diplomats spoke.

The new administration has resumed U.S. participation at the Geneva-based council after a 2-1/2-year absence under former President Donald Trump. Washington is now seeking a seat on the 47-member council for a three-year term starting in 2022.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the completion of the review showed a U.S. “commitment to openness, transparency and self-reflection, and a return to leadership with confidence, respect and humility.”

