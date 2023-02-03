Today is Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Friday, Feb. 3
The U.S. was tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over American airspace, and China said that it would look into those reports. The discovery further strained already tense relations between Beijing and Washington. The Pentagon decided not to shoot down the balloon because of concerns of hurting people on the ground. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Friday that China has “no intention of violating the territory and airspace of any sovereign country” and urged calm while the facts are established. The news comes as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was expected to make his first trip to Beijing this weekend. The visit has not been formally announced, and it was not immediately clear if the balloon’s discovery would affect his travel plans.
A federal appeals court has ruled that the government can't stop people who have domestic violence restraining orders filed against them from owning guns. The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled a federal law that does that is unconstitutional. It's the latest domino to fall after the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority last year set new standards for how to review the nation's gun laws. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the ruling would leave governments powerless to protect their people. The appeals court had originally ruled the law was constitutional. But the court reconsidered in light of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on guns.
The American economy has an unusual problem: The job market looks too strong — at least to the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve. Companies are still seeking more workers and hanging tightly onto the ones they have. Putting aside some high-profile layoffs at big tech companies, most workers are enjoying an unusual level of job security. Employers have added at least 200,000 jobs every month for 24 straight months — the longest such streak in records dating to 1939. Economists think that the streak ended last month, if just barely. They have forecast that the government will report Friday that the economy added 185,000 jobs in January, a slower though still-solid gain.
Authorities say a New Jersey borough councilwoman was found shot to death in an SUV outside of her home. The Middlesex County prosecutor’s office says 30-year-old Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was found in the vehicle around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities have not made any arrests or said if they believe the motive for the slaying might be personal, political or a random act. Colleagues recalled the Republican councilwoman as a soft-spoken devout Christian who could maintain her composure in contentious situations. She served as the borough's liaison to the police department now helping to investigate her death.
The mayor of the capital of Texas is acknowledging the frustration of residents shivering for more than a day without power during a winter storm. Austin Mayor Kirk Watson says the duration of the icy storm that has plagued the area since Tuesday has made it challenging to restore power. The storm is blamed for at least 10 deaths across much of the southern U.S. Things are starting to warm up, but a wave of cold is forecast to target New England with the coldest weather in decades. Wind chills could plunge to 50 degrees below zero, or even lower.
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus have left a meeting with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with an agreement on how to address the issue of policing in America after the recent killing of Tyre Nichols. Rep. Steven Horsford, the chairman of the Black Caucus, told reporters “the focus will always be on public safety.” The group of Black lawmakers did not disclose details about the agreement made in the room but said there will be more information about the legislative package in the days ahead. Horsford says, “This is going to require all of us, including Republicans, to get across the finish line.”
On the Belarusian border, Ukrainian units are using drones to monitor a long expanse of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north. That would be a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust toward Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. Even though military experts and Western intelligence have played down the possibility of a renewed northern offensive, the Ukrainians are taking no chances. Since the summer they have been reinforcing defenses, building and expanding trenches and laying mines in the forest ahead of the springtime offensive military officials expect. Unlike the east with its devastating artillery duels, here in the north it’s largely a war of quadcopters.
Nearly 50 businesses and nonprofits including rideshare companies Uber and Lyft and industrial giant 3M are pledging millions of dollars in initiatives to stem a crisis in road fatalities under a new federal effort. The effort announced Friday is part of the Department of Transportation’s “Call to Action” campaign urging commitments from the private sector and groups to reduce serious traffic injuries and deaths. The public-private effort ranges from 3M investments to improve school crosswalks to enhanced seat belt alerts in Uber vehicles and free or discounted rideshare for drunken drivers. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says private sector and nonprofit help is a key piece in the department's national strategy to reduce road deaths.
Award-winning actor and bestselling author Bob Odenkirk has been feted as 2023 Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals. Thursday's event included a roast during which he donned a pink dress over his clothes and pressed his hands into butter. Odenkirk is best known as shady lawyer Saul Goodman on “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul.” Odenkirk called the event “a crazy honor.” Hasty Pudding Theatricals dates to 1844 and calls itself the third-oldest theater group in the world. It has handed out a Man of the Year Award since 1967. Actress Jennifer Coolidge has been named the group’s 2023 Woman of the Year.
LeBron James had 26 points and pulled within 63 points of becoming the NBA’s career scoring champ as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 112-111. James gave Los Angeles its first lead on a 3-pointer with 2:35 left in the game, and Anthony Davis’ 11-footer with 35.1 seconds to go proved the decisive basket. James has 38,325 career points, just behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA’s scoring record of 38,387 points. Aaron Nesmith scored a career-high 24 points, newly minted All-Star Tyrese Haliburton had 26 and Myles Turner added 20 for Indiana. When Buddy Hield’s 17-foot jumper clanked off the rim in the closing seconds, Indiana lost its fourth in a row.
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
