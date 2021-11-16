 Skip to main content
China, US to ease restrictions on each other's media workers

BEIJING (AP) — China says it and the U.S. have agreed to ease restrictions on each other's media workers. The announcement in the official China Daily newspaper on Wednesday said the agreement was reached ahead of Tuesday’s virtual summit between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden. Limits on media workers have fueled tensions between the two countries for more than a year.

