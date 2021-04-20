 Skip to main content
China's Xi to participate in Biden's climate summit
AP

China's Xi to participate in Biden's climate summit

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in President Joe Biden’s climate summit this week, the government announced Wednesday.

Xi will participate in the online event by video link from Beijing and “deliver an important speech," the official Xinhua News Agency said.

China and the United States are the biggest emitters of climate-changing carbon pollution.

Xi said in December that China’s emissions would fall by 65% from 2005 levels by 2030.

Wednesday's announcement gave no indication whether Xi might make additional commitments at this week’s meeting.

