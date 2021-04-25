 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chloé Zhao wins best director Oscar for 'Nomadland'
0 comments
AP

Chloé Zhao wins best director Oscar for 'Nomadland'

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Oscars Latest: Chloé Zhao has made history with 'Nomadland'

Chloe Zhao arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.

 Chris Pizzello

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chloé Zhao has made history at the 2021 Academy Awards.

Zhao won the Oscar for best director for “ Nomadland,” becoming just the second woman and the first woman of color to win the award.

“My entire Nomadland company, what a crazy, once-in-a-lifetime journey we’ve all been on together,” Zhao said.

Kathryn Bigelow was the first woman to win, for “The Hurt Locker,” in 2009.

This was the only year in Oscar history with two female nominees, Zhao and “Promising Young Woman” director Emerald Fennell. Only seven women have ever been nominated.

It was the first Oscar for the 39-year-old Zhao, who was born in Beijing and went to college and film school in the United States. “Nomadland” was her third feature.

The other nominees were Lee Isaac Chung for “Minari,” Thomas Vinterberg for “Another Round,” and David Fincher for “Mank.”

———

For complete coverage of this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Tolerance Week interview with Roberta Grossman

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News