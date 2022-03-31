Chris Rock returns to comedy stage; Biden plans to tap oil reserve; US men return to World Cup

Today is Thursday, March 31, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
FIRST, THE WEATHER
The system that impacted the South with tornadoes moves east and is set to impact portions of the Northeast. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
***
TOP STORIES
Chris Rock takes to comedy mic, still processing Oscars slap
BOSTON (AP) — Chris Rock received several standing ovations before he told one joke Wednesday at his first comedy show since Will Smith slapped him in the face onstage at the Oscars.
Rock only briefly addressed the slap to the sold out crowd in Boston, saying he was “still kind of processing what happened."
“Other than the weird thing, life is pretty good,” Rock said midway through his first of two sets. The nighttime performances came just three days after Smith smacked the comedian for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while presenting an Academy Award.
***
Biden planning to tap oil reserve to control gas prices
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to order the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's strategic petroleum reserve, according to two people familiar with the decision, in a bid to control energy prices that have spiked as the U.S. and allies have imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine
The announcement could come as soon as Thursday, when the White House says Biden is planning to deliver remarks on his administration's plans to combat rising gas prices. The duration of the release hasn't been finalized but could last for several months. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the decision.
***
US returns to World Cup despite 2-0 loss at Costa Rica
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Christian Pulisic walked across the field with a towel draped around his head, angry after another U.S. defeat.
“We're competitors, man. We hate to lose. In the moment I was frustrated,” he said. “It took me a little bit for it to sink in, that the qualification hit.”
Nearly 4 1/2 years after Pulisic buried his head in his hands to hide tears of failure, the U.S. rebounded to qualify for this year's World Cup. A 2-0 loss to Costa Rica on Wednesday left the Americans in third place after the final night of qualifying, the final guaranteed berth from North and Central America and the Caribbean.
***
MORNING LISTEN
Richard Kyte and Scott Rada talk about whether the behavior of close family members should affect how we think about our leaders. Next, they discuss potential changes to daylight saving time and why this issue is so important to so many people. And in the third segment, they look at why some sports fans don’t actually seem to like their favorite teams.
***
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, March 31
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
***