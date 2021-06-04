Christian college ends program citing gender, sex guidelines

The closure allows for a “teach-out” of the currently enrolled undergraduate students, meaning the about 50 students will finish the program with an accredited bachelor's degree. But the recently started master's program was immediately shuttered, leaving about two dozen students having to transfer to other universities.

Many of those students and alumni said they didn't believe Williams' statements were related to race. They also said they didn't see an issue separating their theological beliefs on sexuality and gender with the call to be social workers.

“If you are a well-trained social worker, you don’t need to let your theology get in the way of your social work or helping any population that you might disagree with on a theological level,” said Lizzie Walker, who graduated from the program in 2018. “I think my faith lines up really well with the mission to be a social worker, to meet people where they are.”

Johanna Byrd, executive director of the Pennsylvania chapter of the National Association of Social Workers, condemned the closure, saying the university seemed to be sending an incorrect message that social workers can't have or maintain their faith and do their jobs.